Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 186.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 98.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

State Street Stock Up 0.1%

STT stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $116.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

