Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Vertical Research raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $114.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. CRH’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

