Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $336.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.62. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $286.00 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

