Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,471,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,436,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,164,000 after acquiring an additional 365,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $85,075,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,272.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,081,000 after purchasing an additional 475,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,926,483. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $198.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.07.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.11.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

