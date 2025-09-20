Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its position in Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

