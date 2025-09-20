Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Gates Industrial by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

GTES stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTES. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

