Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,077,000 after acquiring an additional 398,950 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,509,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,181,000 after acquiring an additional 60,116 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,972,000 after acquiring an additional 684,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,905,000 after acquiring an additional 417,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,600,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,995,000 after acquiring an additional 387,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

