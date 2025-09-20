Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 260.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. UBS Group increased their price target on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.31.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $187.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

