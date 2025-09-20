Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 55.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VICI opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

