Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Bank OZK $OZK

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,197,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,696,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,297,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 5,021.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 238,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,510,000 after buying an additional 228,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on OZK shares. Stephens raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.The company had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

