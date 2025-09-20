Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 138,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The trade was a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,693,392 shares of company stock worth $1,568,257,000 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.93. The company has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.