Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Carrier Global by 51.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Melius began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.2%

Carrier Global stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.