Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.8% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 125.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Roku Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $101.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -242.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $285,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,195 shares in the company, valued at $441,834.75. This trade represents a 39.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. This trade represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,025 shares of company stock valued at $39,662,358. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

