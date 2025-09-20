Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Equinor ASA $EQNR

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 725.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. UBS Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NYSE EQNR opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.88 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

