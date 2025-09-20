Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Heico Corporation $HEI

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Heico by 12.9% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heico by 216.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Heico during the first quarter worth about $3,127,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in Heico by 36.8% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total value of $17,985,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,253,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,311,420.15. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.09.

Heico Price Performance

HEI opened at $318.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.35. Heico Corporation has a 52 week low of $216.68 and a 52 week high of $338.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heico

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

