Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 709.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 3.64.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $4,446,210.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,507,268. This trade represents a 34.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 77,800 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $6,231,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,270,497 shares of company stock worth $102,156,954. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

