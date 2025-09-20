Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR $ONC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $1,750,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 11,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.45, for a total transaction of $3,308,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,887 shares of company stock valued at $56,824,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONC opened at $334.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $170.99 and a 1 year high of $351.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 0.21.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.36. BeOne Medicines had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $321.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeOne Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.30.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

