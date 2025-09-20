Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,444. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $94.31.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

