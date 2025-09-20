Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,328,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,958,000 after buying an additional 110,735 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $219,001,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after buying an additional 1,055,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,525,000 after buying an additional 55,976 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after buying an additional 2,070,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.5%
ON opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $76.06.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ON Semiconductor
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.