Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 617.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CHT stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 billion. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.