Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Western Digital by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 242.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Western Digital by 91.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,602.84. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

