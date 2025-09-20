Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,356 Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $64.11.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $510,430.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,800. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 124,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $7,785,842.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 118,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,998.08. This trade represents a 51.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,174 shares of company stock worth $19,765,874. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

