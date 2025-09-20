Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 344.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the sale, the director owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,099 shares of company stock worth $154,429 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

