Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $53.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

