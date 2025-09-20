Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 307 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 70.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 193.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.96. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $224.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

