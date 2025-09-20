Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22,988.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after buying an additional 171,261 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $20,906,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,157.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,796,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $209.82 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.69 and a 52 week high of $211.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

