Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,367 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ILMN opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.06.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

