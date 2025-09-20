Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Copa by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Copa Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $119.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average is $104.14.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $842.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.12 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

