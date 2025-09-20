Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,806,000 after purchasing an additional 773,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,809 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

