Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 194,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 172,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 147.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

