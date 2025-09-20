Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 194,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 172,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.