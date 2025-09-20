abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Stock Price Up 0.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 798 ($10.75) and last traded at GBX 798 ($10.75). Approximately 61,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 79,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 794 ($10.70).
Specifically, insider Rebecca Donaldson bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 790 per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.80.
abrdn New India Investment Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 795.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 779.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £367.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,276.12 and a beta of 0.46.
About abrdn New India Investment Trust
Looking for world-class, well governed companies at the heart of India’s growth story
