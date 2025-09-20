abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Stock Price Up 0.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANIIGet Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 798 ($10.75) and last traded at GBX 798 ($10.75). Approximately 61,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 79,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 794 ($10.70).

Specifically, insider Rebecca Donaldson bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 790 per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 795.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 779.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £367.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,276.12 and a beta of 0.46.

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANIIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX (4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn New India Investment Trust had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 77.86%.

About abrdn New India Investment Trust

Looking for world-class, well governed companies at the heart of India’s growth story

