ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) was down 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 7,653 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on ACCESS Newswire from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ACCESS Newswire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get ACCESS Newswire alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACCESS Newswire

ACCESS Newswire Trading Down 8.0%

Institutional Trading of ACCESS Newswire

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCESS Newswire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

ACCESS Newswire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCESS Newswire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCESS Newswire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.