Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Stock Price Up 14.6% – Should You Buy?

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 99,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 992% from the average daily volume of 9,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

ACON has been the subject of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Aclarion to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aclarion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11,758.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.49). Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 83.63% and a negative net margin of 11,238.59%.The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aclarion, Inc. will post -263.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

