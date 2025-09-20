Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Short Interest Update

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 561,800 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 708,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.66. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
