Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Short Interest Update

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 561,800 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 708,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.66. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

