Acumen Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Stock Price

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 target price on Sangoma Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on Sangoma Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangoma Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.63.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TSE:STC opened at C$7.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$5.80 and a 12 month high of C$11.50.

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corp is a provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and support of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications.

