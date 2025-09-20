Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.34.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm had revenue of $457.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the sale, the director owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,043.38. The trade was a 36.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $128,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,918.67. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,713 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after buying an additional 387,330 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 479,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 435,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,110 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

