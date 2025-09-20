Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Receives $122.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.5714.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of Aercap

Aercap Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Aercap by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aercap by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $120.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32. Aercap has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $125.45.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

