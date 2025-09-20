Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $2,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 94,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.15.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

