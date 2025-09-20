AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Receives C$14.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AGF Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGF.B

AGF Management Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$14.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.52. The company has a market cap of C$916.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$8.17 and a 12-month high of C$14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.91, for a total transaction of C$79,370.68. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 62,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total value of C$832,761.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,733 shares of company stock worth $1,159,908. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.