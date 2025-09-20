Alan Johnson Acquires 600 Shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Alan Johnson purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,066 per share, with a total value of £18,396.

Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.5%

IMB stock opened at GBX 3,083 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.04, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,139 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,213. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,037.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,925.83.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

About Imperial Brands

(Get Free Report)

We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.

We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.