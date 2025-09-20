Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) & JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Algoma Steel Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 JFE 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Algoma Steel Group and JFE, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group -13.51% -22.24% -10.20% JFE 1.49% 2.76% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and JFE”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group $2.07 billion 0.22 -$62.28 million ($2.23) -1.97 JFE $31.91 billion 0.25 $606.33 million $0.71 17.59

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group. Algoma Steel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JFE beats Algoma Steel Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications. Algoma Steel Group Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

About JFE

(Get Free Report)

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. The company's Engineering segment handles the engineering of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. Its Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.