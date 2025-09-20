Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Allarity Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ALLR stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Allarity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Allarity Therapeutics will post -78.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allarity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allarity Therapeutics by 49.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Allarity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

