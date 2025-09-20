Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 89,500 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 74,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alstom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.42 on Friday. Alstom has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

