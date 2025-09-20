Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

