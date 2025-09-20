Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.
Altria Group Stock Performance
MO stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
