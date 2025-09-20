Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Bank of America

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AS

Amer Sports Stock Performance

NYSE AS opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AS. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,562,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,887,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,066 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,287,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,533,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.