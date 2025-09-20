Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMRC. Baird R W raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Ameresco Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:AMRC opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.26. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $472.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.30 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 99.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 132.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

