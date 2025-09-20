America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.33. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $62.72.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($1.38). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $125.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 492.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,316.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

