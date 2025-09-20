Analysts Set ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT at $60.00

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACIW. Zacks Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 397,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $209,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 218.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 836.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

