Analysts Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target at $5.38

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.3750.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Sunday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,483.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 309,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 297,124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMCX stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $364.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.40. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $600.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

