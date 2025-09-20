Analysts Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.9167.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAH. Barclays raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVAH

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 2.04. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.